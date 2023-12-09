Terry Rozier balled out again in the Hornets win over the Raptors, leading Miles Bridges to compare him to LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets have a lot of potential on their roster, but to this point, they haven't done much to showcase it this season, crawling out to a 7-13 record to start the new campaign. They did manage to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors, though, and according to Miles Bridges, that had a lot to do with the strong play of Terry Rozier.

With LaMelo Ball on the sidelines dealing with an ankle injury, Rozier has stepped up and taken on the role as the Hornets point guard. Rozier's numbers over Ball's five-game absence have been very good (23.4 PPG, 9 APG, 3.8 RPG, 43 FG%), and again, Rozier delivered against the Raptors, leading Bridges to claim that Rozier picked up right where Ball left off since filling in for him while he recovers from his injury.

"[Terry Rozier's] picking up where [LaMelo Ball] left off… Terry is a true PG… He's doing a great job for us." Miles Bridges after the Hornets' 119-116 win over the Raptors 🗣 (via @JerryDonatien) pic.twitter.com/mSMtDNgKW9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023

Rozier was the conductor of Charlotte's offense against Toronto (21 PTS, 13 AST, 2 REB, 7-15 FGM) and helped them close out a big win over another struggling Eastern Conference team. While Rozier's role will change once Ball returns from injury, he is proving that he can run the offense when they need a spark of offense.

It's been great to see Terry Rozier excel with a bigger role being handed to him, and Miles Bridges is clearly pretty impressed with what he's seen as well. Ball's return is still at least a week away, so Rozier will look to keep up the positive momentum on Monday night when the Hornets face off against the Miami Heat.