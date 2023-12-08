Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been progressing well from his ankle injury suffered at the end of November and is nearing a return.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has missed the team’s last four games due to an ankle injury he suffered on November 28 against the Orlando Magic. Without Ball, the Hornets have struggled offensively, averaging just 109.3 points per game and going 1-3 without their starting point guard on the court.

In order to find success, the Hornets will need LaMelo healthy and available, a direction he is trending towards. On Friday, Charlotte provided an update on Ball’s status, claiming that he has been progressing well from his ankle injury and will be re-evaluated in one week.

This is certainly good news for the Hornets and their chances of finding any kind of success this season, as they have been a shell of a team without Ball leading the way on offense. Ball being re-evaluated in one week does not necessarily mean he will be returning before Christmas, but this is certainly an encouraging sign suggesting that his return is imminent.

Playing in 15 games this season, LaMelo Ball has averaged 24.7 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from three-point range. LaMelo has recorded five double-doubles and is one of 10 players to have recorded a triple-double this year.

With Ball out, Terry Rozier has been the Hornets’ lead guard, averaging 24.0 points and 8.0 assists per game game over the team’s last four games. Rookie Brandon Miller has also been elevated to the starting lineup, scoring in double figures each game Ball has missed.

At 6-13 on the season, the Hornets are still in a position where they are able to turn things around before the new year. Charlotte is currently 2.5 games back from the Atlanta Hawks for the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference.