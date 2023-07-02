Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges is signing his $7.9 million qualifying offer with the team and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Bridges and the Hornets were “far apart” in contract extension talks after the forward missed all of the 2022-23 season due to domestic violence.

Bridges had a breakout season with the Hornets in 2021-22, averaging a career-high 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.5 minutes per game. The forward was in line to get either a max contract or something close, but then he was hit with ugly domestic violence allegations by his wife right at the start of free agency and was arrested. He entered a plea of no contest to a felony domestic violence charge and had the remaining charges against him dismissed in November 2022.

Bridges didn't get a new contract and didn't play in 2022-23. The NBA ultimately suspended him 30 games in April, with 20 of those games still needed to be served in 2023-24.