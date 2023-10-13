So much for the Charlotte Hornets taking swift action against Miles Bridges' continued alleged harassment of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children. Hours after turning himself in to police on Friday morning for purportedly violating a protective order stemming from a 2022 domestic violence case, Bridges was back at team facilities, posting a photo of the Hornets' practice floor on social media.

Miles Bridges posted this photo out at the Hornets practice facility 20 minutes ago. Bridges reportedly turned himself in this morning after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year, per @AP. pic.twitter.com/r87jji41Hp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 13, 2023

The arrest warrant for Bridges in Mecklenburg (N.C.) County was initially issued in early January but had not been previously served. The 25-year-old “knowingly” and “unlawfully” violated the protection order against him by “continually contacting” the woman who accused him of domestic assault last year, according to court documents.

New allegations against Miles Bridges

Even more troubling, a new criminal summons against Bridges is set to be served after he allegedly violated a protective order in a violent altercation with his ex-girlfriend on October 6th.

Court documents indicate that Bridges has been accused of throwing pool balls at his ex-girlfriend's car with their children inside during a custody exchange, breaking its windshield. She also alleges that Bridges threatened to withhold child support payments from her if she told the police about the incident. He could face charges of violating a protective order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property as a result of last week's alleged encounter.

Charlotte elected against commenting further when asked to respond to the new allegations against Bridges, only telling the Charlotte Observer the franchise was privy to the reports and was collecting additional intel.

“We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Hornets said.

Bridges is still on probation after pleading no contest to June 2022 domestic violence allegations against the same woman, with whom he shares multiple children. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of injuring a child's parent last November, the other two felony counts against Bridges dismissed as part of a plea agreement ensured he wouldn't be incarcerated. Bridges missed all of last season as a result of the accusations—which his accuser posted on social media–and is set to be suspended for the first 10 games of 2023-24 after the NBA finally took official action against him.

The Hornets tipoff the regular season on October 25th. No matter how the legal process plays out, here's hoping Charlotte develops the spine to completely sever ties with Miles Bridges before taking the floor against the Atlanta Hawks.