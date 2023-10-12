Miles Bridges ended up missing the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season as a result of being arrested in June 2022 for felony domestic violence charges. Expected to see a massive raise last offseason as a restricted free agent, the Charlotte Hornets opted to let Bridges' legal matter play out before making a decision on his NBA future.

This summer, the Hornets decided to bring Bridges back on a $7.9 million qualifying offer since the former first-round pick had been doing everything needed to get his life back in order. As part of his plea deal, Bridges will be on probation for three years, but he has not served any jail time for the situation.

On Wednesday evening, another arrest warrant in Bridges' case came to light, as a warrant was issued due to a prior domestic violence incident in which the Hornets forward allegedly violated a protective order by smashing the windshield to the car of his longtime girlfriend back in January. Based on reports, this incident occurred at her residence.

Since this report, new details have emerged regarding this arrest warrant, as according to The Charlotte Observer, Mecklenburg County court records show the alleged incident happened Tuesday in Charlotte with Bridges and the woman meeting for a child custody exchange.

Bridges is now being charged with misdemeanor child abuse, injury to personal property and a domestic protective order violation, as the woman is accusing Bridges of throwing pool table balls at her car while the children were inside. She is also claiming that he threatened her by claiming he would withhold child support money if she called the police.

The new summons makes it clear that Bridges will appear in criminal court in Charlotte on Nov. 13.

The NBA has not commented on these new allegations and the Hornets have not gone into any details on the matter, telling The Charlotte Observer, “We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Bridges, 25, has not played in the NBA since April 2022. He was given a 30-game suspension by the league upon signing with Charlotte this offseason, but 20 games of this suspension have already counted as a result of him missing all of last season. While ineligible to play, Bridges has been traveling with the team and has been practicing.

There is no clarity on how this new arrest warrant will impact his return to the NBA.