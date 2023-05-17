After a listless season, the Charlotte Hornets needed a big win at the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night. And they got just that, after jumping up two spots to land the No. 2 overall pick. However, everyone watching knew the top prize was Victor Wembayama. A Lamelo Ball tweet seemed to suggest as much.

Minutes before the winner of the long-anticipated Wemby sweepstakes was revealed, the 2021 Rookie of the Year sent a cryptic tweet that many interpreted to center around the Hornets’ chances of drawing the top selection.

Ultimately, the expected rights to the French phenom went to the San Antonio Spurs. Ball should still be pleased by his franchise’s positioning in what many forecast to be a loaded draft. In fact, the eye emojis could have been in reference to Charlotte just making it into the top four. They held the fourth best odds going into the night, but there is often at least one team who devastatingly falls in the NBA Draft Lottery. This organization could not afford that type of colossal misfortune.

Ball, his teammates and fans should all have a glass-half-full mindset. Watching Wembanyama, the most lauded prospect since maybe LeBron James, slip through their grasp will make for many sleepless nights in North Carolina. There is no way around that. However, the Hornets now have the ability to snatch a huge difference maker. Ball, in particular, should be happy to have another potential star to complement him.

Miles Bridges was supposed to be that long-term running mate, but his future remains uncertain after he plead no contest to a domestic violence charge last year. LaMelo Ball has already missed a big chunk of games early in his NBA career. The Hornets need help and must secure it in June.

The next month would have been much easier for the front office if the ping pong balls bounced just a bit more favorably. But the antidote for this ailing franchise can still be obtained at No. 2.

Hornets fans would do well to remember that in between curse words.