The Charlotte Hornets own the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The names Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller have been frequently floated, with the latter being seen as the favorite to be picked.

The Hornets are weighing their options and seem to like Henderson, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. The 19-year-old guard had a strong workout with Charlotte recently. However, they still reportedly like Miller more.

“Scoot Henderson helped his standing in Charlotte with a highly impressive workout this past weekend in front of the Hornets' front office and coaching staff,” writes Givony. “He showed an impressive level of conditioning, intensity, explosiveness and shot-making that portend good things for him later. Still, many signs continue to point toward Miller being the pick at No. 2, both due to his clean roster fit as much as the front office's belief in his long-term talent.”

Look, Miller is a promising prospect, even after his involvement in a fatal incident when he was at Alabama (which he has discussed and the Hornets have been gathering information on, per Givony). His three-point shooting abilities are extremely impressive and at 6-foot-9, he has the build to become a great two-way player.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But someone needs to save the Hornets from themselves. Despite standing seven inches shorter than Miller, Henderson has legitimate star potential. He has a fantastic athletic frame, nonstop motor and good playmaking skills. Although he isn’t a prolific shooter from distance, he has the physical prowess to be great without being a superb shooter, á la Ja Morant.

The possibility certainly exists for Miller to become a better player than Henderson. A tall, good three-point shooter like him should have an easier time jumping to the NBA than a smaller guard who can’t rely heavily on his shot. But in all likelihood, considering their different athleticism levels and the fact that Henderson is a year younger and has experience playing against other professionals in the G League, he is the safer bet.

The Hornets are in a position where they have to take the player with the biggest upside they can. Victor Wembanyama will not fall to them so that means that Scoot Henderson is the next best option.