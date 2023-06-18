It looks like Victor Wembanyama is already in love with the San Antonio Spurs and the fanbase even before the team officially drafts him.

The consensus no. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft spent a good amount of his Saturday reciprocating the love he has been receiving from the Spurs faithful, even going as far as to saying that San Antonio has the best NBA fanbase.

After seeing a video of a Spurs fanatic getting a haircut with his face on it, Wembanyama wrote: “Spurs Deadass got the best fanbase in the league.”

"Spurs Deadass got the best fanbase in the league" Victor Wembanyama shows love to Spurs fans before the NBA draft 💯 (via mysanantonio/IG)pic.twitter.com/cOQvotYOl7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 18, 2023

Earlier, Victor Wembanyama also reacted to a similar video, finding fun in the whole situation as he hilariously refused to take accountability for the fan's decision.

The Spurs are widely expected to take Wembanyama with the no. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, and it's hard to blame the fans for being hyped up to land him. After all, Wembanyama has been widely regarded as the best prospect since LeBron James. Even the Los Angeles Lakers star himself called Wemby an “alien” because of the unique skillset he brings to the table.

Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-5 with shoes and boasts an 8-foot wingspan. Despite that height, he has the mobility never seen from a guy his size. He can shoot from long-distance, dribble the ball and even make plays for his teammates. His defensive instincts is also noteworthy, as he's able to use his physical gifts.

His raw talent alone already makes him worthy to be the no. 1 pick. But as JJ Redick said, the fact that he's able to dominate in Europe makes him an even better prospect.

The 2023 NBA Draft is only one week away, and so Wembanyama will soon be able to experience San Antonio first hand.