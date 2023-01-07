By Jerry Donatien · 2 min read

The Charlotte Hornets snapped their three-game skid to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 138-109. Yes, you did read that correctly. Everything went according to plan or maybe even better than expected for Charlotte. In fact, they had a 51-point first quarter. That is not only a franchise record for the Hornets, but it actually ties the NBA record for most points in a quarter by a team in NBA history. To make matters sound even better, they held the Bucks to just 28 points in that first quarter. Just an all-around nearly perfect game for a young team.

Terry Rozier had a game-high 39 points in the win and hit six three-pointers to widen the massive lead. Easily his best game of the season so far. He had one big secret on how he was able to catch lightning in a bottle tonight.

“I woke up this morning and I put on the LaMelo’s and that’s how it happened,” said Terry Rozier after the Hornets win.

LaMelo also chipped in with 24 points and 12 assists of his own.

Rozier has been rocking with Melo’s shoes often this season, but has not had a game like this. If he could continue to fill it up like this, he needs to wear every color way possible for the rest of the season. Or maybe at least the rest of the road trip. No one expected this kind of win for the Hornets, but they need to be able to replicate this similar performance against the Indiana Pacers. If they were able to put up 138 points on the third ranked defense in the NBA, anything is possible. Let’s see what happens.