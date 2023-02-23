LaMelo Ball does not like stopping at red lights; a video compilation was recently released showing the Charlotte Hornets’ star leaving the Spectrum Center in multiple fancy cars, and his driving certainly leaves something to be desired.

A Reddit user put together this compilation of Ball leaving the arena in admittedly great looking cars, although the stoplight outside of Spectrum never stood a chance:

“The last way I want to die is to be T-Boned by LaMelo running a red light in his f******g purple Rolls-Royce,” one Reddit top comment stated.

“LaMelo the type of person to buy a gold Ferrari,” another wrote.

The third-year point guard has missed nearly half the team’s game with ankle injuries, and the Hornets have lost seven of their last ten games, sitting just a game and a half ahead of the Detroit Pistons for last place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Ball played well in the Charlotte Hornets’ last game before the All-Star break on Feb. 15, scoring 28 points, ten assists and a season-high 12 rebounds as they handed the San Antonio Spurs their franchise-record 14th loss in a row.

It hasn’t been quite that bad for Charlotte this season, but injuries and a lack of chemistry have sunk the team to the bottom of the NBA standings. Still, the 21-year-old became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in his career.

“I don’t like to trip up with that stuff,” Ball said after the game. “I just go out and try to get win after win.”

The 17-43 Charlotte Hornets haven’t got many wins this year, and LaMelo Ball has probably been frustrated leaving the arena in one of his ultra-expensive cars on more than one occasion.