When a three-time Defensive Player of the Year hints at coming out of retirement, the NFL takes notice. Lifelong Los Angeles Ram Aaron Donald retired before the 2024 season. Now, amid Micah Parsons' contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys, Donald has opened the door for a potential comeback.

“If @_micahparsons11 go to the rams I might have to call @210ths and get in football shape 😂😂 wit that Dline would be unreal 🤦🏽‍♂️🔥,” Donald commented on a @ramblangman Instagram post, which was screenshotted and posted by Ari Meirov and @MySportsUpdate on X.

The original Instagram post was a jersey swap of Parsons in a Rams uniform. And when a player of Donald's stature comments and tags an aspiring NFL great, it's hard to ignore.

“@aarondonald99 man!!! Dont tell me info like that!! @davidmulugheta,” Parsons replied, tagging Donald, and concluding by tagging his agent.

Fans were quick to reply with their thoughts on forming this duo in LA.

“COME TO LA BIG DAWG!!!!!!,” one fan commented on Instagram. “COME TO LA GANGGGG WIN YOU A RING,” commented another.

“@rams admin show this to Les and Coach 😂,” commented a fan hoping to prompt the trade.

The social media back-and-forth comes just five days after Parsons formally requested a trade from the Cowboys on a social media post.

“I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet,” Parsons said. “I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here.”

The post detailed the debacle between the two sides, including Dallas' continued negotiations without Parsons' agent. Now, rumors are swirling, with pulling Donald out of retirement topping the list.

The combination of Parsons and Donald is scary enough. But throw in 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, and the Rams have not only one of the NFL's best front sevens, but also the best defenses in the league.