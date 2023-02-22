Miles Bridges landed in hot water back in July when his former partner stepped forward and alleged that the Charlotte Hornets forward had been guilty of domestic violence. Bridges was subsequently charged with felony child abuse as well. The 24-year old forward then pleaded no contest to the charges and subsequently, he managed to steer clear of jail time, receiving just three years of probation as punishment instead.

In the aftermath, his career path moving forward remains unclear. But after months of speculation, it appears as if Bridges would soon make his return on an NBA court. At least according to Bridges, that is.

Speaking with The Associated Press, Miles Bridges revealed that his return to the NBA may be imminent.

“It’s been a long process. I might be back in March,” Bridges said.

Miles Bridges has teased an NBA return since the dust settled on his case in early November. Back on November 10, 2022, Bridges posted a picture of himself donning a Hornets uniform on his Snapchat.

The Hornets, meanwhile, reportedly still view Bridges as a core piece despite his involvement in legal trouble. In November, rumors came out that the Hornets would want to sign the highflying forward as soon as possible so he could serve his NBA-levied suspension and return to the court as soon as he could.

While those reports drew the ire of many NBA fans, the Hornets added even more fuel to that fire in late December. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Bridges and the Hornets were “gathering traction” on a new deal. But the Hornets denied the reports, saying that they “have not been engaged in contract negotiations” with the embattled forward.

Less than two weeks ago, Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak left the door open on a potential Miles Bridges return. Kupchak revealed that the NBA had been conducting an investigation on the 24-year old, and that they would proceed accordingly given the findings of the inquest.

Bridges was coming off a strong 2021-22 season. He led the Hornets in scoring, at 20.2 points per night. This would have led to a handsome payday in free agency. However, Bridges’ legal troubles prevented him from cashing in.

As part of his deal with the prosecutors to avoid jail time, Bridges will have to complete 52 weeks of parenting classes, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 100 hours of community service.