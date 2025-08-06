Green Bay Packers fans may be feeling the early signs of panic after a sluggish start to NFL training camp. But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has made it clear there are bright spots worth watching. Two names in particular, Mecole Hardman and Javon Bullard, have emerged as standouts, drawing direct praise from LaFleur himself.

Matt LaFleur says Javon Bullard has had an “outstanding” camp. “I know you guys probably look at a 1-on-1 rep and he gets beat, but that’s not what we’re looking at.” pic.twitter.com/ydRtSpBqcW — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 6, 2025

On offense, LaFleur praised Hardman’s consistency and explosiveness, saying, “He’s made a splash play every day.” The veteran wide receiver has been showing off the speed and separation that once made him a coveted target in Kansas City. His ability to stretch the field and create mismatches has caught the coaching staff’s attention. This rings especially true as coaches continue to define roles in a crowded receiver room.

Defensively, rookie safety Javon Bullard has also earned high marks. LaFleur described Bullard’s camp as “outstanding,” pushing back on overreactions to isolated 1-on-1 drills: “I know you guys probably look at a 1-on-1 rep and he gets beat. But that’s not what we’re looking at,” he said.

LaFleur emphasized the rookie’s overall grasp of the defensive scheme and play recognition. Bullard has been competing in multiple roles, including nickel and deep safety. His versatility is giving the Packers more flexibility in the secondary.

These early breakout performances come at a critical time. Uncertainty has surrounded key positions throughout the Packers’ training camp. These include wide receiver, offensive line, and the defensive backfield. But Matt LaFleur’s vocal support of players like Hardman and Bullard suggests the Packers are finding answers in the midst of the noise.

As the Packers NFL training camp rolls on, the coaching staff is clearly keeping a close eye on those who can perform under pressure. If Hardman and Bullard continue at this pace, both could lock down meaningful roles well before preseason wraps.

And perhaps, the panic that once lingered over the Packers will begin to fade.