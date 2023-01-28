The Charlotte Hornets were supposed to be better than their current 14-36 win-loss record. Alas, injuries left and right have depleted their capacity to win. As such, they sit mired in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. They surely need to make some moves at the trade deadline. However, what kind of deals will they make or take? Here we will look at the nightmare scenario that the Hornets don’t want to happen as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

The Hornets are currently out of reach for the playoffs. This means they should focus on giving playing time to their prospects and evaluating them for the future. LaMelo Ball, who has extension eligibility coming up, is one of the guys they need to closely assess.

Aside from that, they also have some tradeable players. Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre Jr. are two veterans who may be traded. However, Oubre’s trade candidacy could be complicated by a hand injury that could keep him out through the trade deadline. Both players may not fetch a premium beyond second-round picks.

Gordon Hayward is also available but trading him may require additional assets or taking on longer-term salaries. Terry Rozier meanwhile has garnered interest from teams such as the Lakers. He has played well since signing his four-year, $97 million extension. The Hornets do not have a pressing need to trade him, but they may consider strong offers. Possible trade destinations for Rozier include the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Toronto Raptors.

Other players to keep an eye on include PJ Washington and Jalen McDaniels. Remember that they will become free agents this off-season. The Hornets may re-sign them, as well as Nick Richards. However, that could limit future cap flexibility once Ball’s next contract kicks in. Washington is set to enter restricted free agency with an $8 million qualifying offer. Meanwhile, McDaniels is set to become an unrestricted free agent but can be extended before June 30th.

Given these, we expect the Hornets to be active in moving some of the impending free agents whom they don’t plan on re-signing.

Now let’s look at the Hornets’ nightmare scenario for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Hornets hold

The ultimate trade deadline nightmare scenario for the Hornets is to sit and do absolutely nothing. If the Hornets hold on pulling any deadline deals, that means they wouldn’t be better off than they are now. They would limp to the close of the season. Additionally, they wouldn’t really have much to work with in the offseason. As such, their prospects for 2023-24 would NOT be brighter than what they are currently experiencing.

Keep in mind that the Hornets have been patching up their roster for years. Now, it’s time for them to begin rebuilding in earnest, not just retooling. They performed poorly in last year’s play-in tournament and they carry the second-worst East record. We see these as clear signs that the team needs to make big changes. Their priority leading up to the trade deadline should be building for the future. This begins with trading the expiring contracts of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee.

Remember that Oubre was averaging 20 points per game before having surgery on his left hand. The Hornets expect him to return in mid-February. As such, he could make a positive impact on a team that acquires him. However, his production off the bench is a concern. He has only averaged 14.4 points on 36 percent shooting. That includes 8-of-35 on 3-pointers in the five games he has played as a reserve this season.

For his part, Plumlee is currently averaging a career-high 12.2 points per game and shooting 67.4 percent from the field. This is his best field goal percentage since 2013-14. He is also in the top five among centers for assists per game with 3.6.

Another is Jalen McDaniels, who is only 24 years old. He is also averaging a career-high 11.0 points per game. However, he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after Charlotte picked up his team option for 2022-23. If the Hornets had declined the option last summer, McDaniels would have been a restricted free agent. In that scenario, Charlotte would have had the ability to match any offer sheet he signed with another team.

Looking ahead, the main concern is whether general manager Mitch Kupchak will take a bold approach in reorganizing the roster now instead of waiting until the end of the season. Recall that since he took over in 2018, Kupchak has been cautious. In fact, he has made only eight trades, including two during the regular season. This makes us question if he will take the necessary steps to improve the team. If Kupchak continues to be cautious, it will not bring positive changes for the team.