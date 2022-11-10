By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published 19 hours ago



The dust has barely settled on Miles Bridges’ felony domestic violence case, but already, the young man is already thinking about basketball. In fact, you could argue that the former Charlotte Hornets star never really had the game off his mind to begin with.

Bridges, who recently pleaded no contest to domestic violence charges filed against him by his ex-girlfriend, has been slapped with a three-year probation for his transgression. However, the important part is that he avoided any jail time, which means that it’s possible that he could return to the NBA in the near future.

This is exactly what Bridges may have hinted at via his latest Snapchat story (h/t Charlottehornetsonly on Twitter):

Miles Bridges on his Snapchat story 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5kziyEzgnR — Charlottehornetsonly (@ChaHornetsOnly) November 9, 2022

It’s hard to read too much into this. This could be Bridges just indicating how much he misses basketball. Then again, one could definitely argue that the fact that he used a photo of himself in full Hornets uniform could be an indication of his looming return.

It is worth noting that earlier reports also indicated that for their part, Charlotte still considers the 24-year-old to be a “core piece” despite his current legal battle. This could also hint at the possibility of the Hornets being open to bringing back Bridges, who himself became a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

As for his issue with his former girlfriend, Miles Bridges recently filed a restraining order against Mychelle Johnson, who also happens to be the mother of their two kids. This is after Johnson allegedly harassed him on multiple occasions by going to his house unannounced and refusing to leave.