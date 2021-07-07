The perfect trade Hornets must offer Blazers for Damian Lillard

The Charlotte Hornets have done a great job in acquiring talent. Last offseason brought in key additions, including point guard LaMelo Ball and small forward Gordon Hayward. They are in a position to make a playoff run next season and could even be a contender with a trade in the offseason.

A player that could be available this offseason is Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. It appears the Blazers have reached a ceiling as a team and need to head in a new direction. That starts with trading away Lillard to acquire assets for the future. While the Hornets aren’t a favorite to land Lillard, they have the assets to make it happen.

They narrowly missed out on the playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament. The Hornets are led by emerging star Ball, who took home the Rookie of the Year award. Ball lived up to the hype and will look to get even better in year two. Trading for Lillard would maximize his potential and make the Hornets a threat in the Eastern Conference.

Here is the perfect trade the Hornets must offer the Blazers for Damian Lillard.

Hornets trade Terry Rozier, Malik Monk, Jalen McDaniels, 11th pick in the 2021 draft, 2023 first-round pick, and 2025 first-round pick

The Hornets would be giving up a lot here, but Lillard is well worth it. It’s going to be tough for the Blazers to give up Lillard, but this offer gives them a ton in return. They would be getting 3 young players and 3 first-round picks that could be used to build a core.

For this deal to happen the Hornets will need to bring back Monk on the qualifying option or through an extension.

What would the Blazers look like after trading Lillard?

Lillard was the heart and soul of the Blazers organization, but they couldn’t put a good enough team around him. This trade would be the start of a new era for the Blazers. They would likely trade C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic to acquire more young pieces and draft capital soon after.

Rozier would become the centerpiece of the rebuilding team due to his elite scoring ability He averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from behind the arc. The other players could be solid role players for the future. Monk averaged 11.7 points per game on 40.1 percent from the three-point line. Lastly, McDaniels could be a solid backup forward. He put up 7.4 points per game and showed promise.

While these players will be good for the Blazers, the picks are what put it over the top. The 11th pick in this year’s draft, along with 2 future first-round picks, will help the Blazers build for the future.

What would the Hornets look like with Lillard?

Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA and will instantly elevate this Hornets team. Although Lillard and Ball are both point guards, they could run them both out there due to the height of Ball. That backcourt would be difficult for any team to defend especially with the key players around them. Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington are both young players on the rise that would be key in Hornets’ run with Lillard.

The Eastern Conference is loaded with great teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Brooklyn Nets, but this Hornets team would be able to compete with them. This team could be similar to the 2020 Phoenix Suns after they acquired Chris Paul.

It isn’t a likely trade, but the Hornets should offer this deal to the Blazers for Damian Lillard.