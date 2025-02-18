ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The struggling Charlotte Hornets (13-39) face a daunting challenge as they visit the surging Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night. The Lakers, riding a seven-game home winning streak, are heavily favored by 13.5 points. LeBron James and the recently acquired Luka Doncic lead a potent Lakers offense that has been firing on all cylinders. Charlotte, mired in a three-game losing skid, will need to overcome their road woes and shooting struggles to have a chance. Expect the Lakers' firepower and the Hornets to be a high-scoring affair on Wednesday night.

Here are the Hornets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Lakers Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +570

Los Angeles Lakers: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the odds may be stacked against them, the Charlotte Hornets have a genuine shot at upsetting the Los Angeles Lakers in their upcoming matchup. Despite their struggling record, the Hornets have shown flashes of potential that could catch the Lakers off guard. LaMelo Ball's return to the lineup has injected new life into Charlotte's offense, with the young star averaging an impressive 27.3 points and 7.2 assists per game this season. His dynamic playmaking ability, combined with the scoring prowess of Miles Bridges (19.5 PPG) gives the Hornets a potent offensive duo that can challenge even the most formidable defenses. Additionally, the Lakers' recent acquisition of Luka Doncic has yet to fully gel with the team, as evidenced by their recent loss to the Utah Jazz. This period of adjustment could provide an opening for the Hornets to exploit.

Defensively, the Hornets have a secret weapon in Mark Williams, who has been a force in the paint when healthy, averaging 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. His presence could neutralize the Lakers' interior scoring and create second-chance opportunities for Charlotte. Moreover, the Lakers' center depth has been a glaring weakness since trading Anthony Davis, with Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len struggling to fill the void. This vulnerability in the frontcourt could be a key factor for the Hornets to capitalize on. If Charlotte can control the pace, limit turnovers, and take advantage of the Lakers' defensive lapses, they have a real chance of pulling off a stunning victory. In the unpredictable world of the NBA, sometimes it's the underdog that bites the hardest, and the Hornets are primed to do just that against the Lakers.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to secure a decisive victory against the struggling Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming matchup. With the acquisition of Luka Dončić, the Lakers have significantly bolstered their offensive firepower, creating a formidable duo alongside LeBron James. This pairing has transformed the Lakers into one of the most potent offensive threats in the league, addressing their previous bench scoring issues. The Lakers' improved offensive efficiency, coupled with their strong interior presence, gives them a clear advantage over the Hornets' defense, which has been inconsistent throughout the season.

Charlotte's ongoing injury woes have severely hampered their performance, with key players like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Grant Williams sidelined. This lack of depth and consistency has resulted in the Hornets struggling offensively, ranking near the bottom of the league in scoring and shooting efficiency. In contrast, the Lakers have shown significant improvement in their defensive rebounding and second-chance point prevention, which will likely exploit the Hornets' weaknesses in the paint. With Mark Williams' uncertain status and the Hornets' overall lack of frontcourt depth, the Lakers' revamped roster, including the addition of center Mark Williams from the Hornets, should dominate both ends of the court. The combination of the Lakers' star power, improved team chemistry under coach JJ Redick, and the Hornets' ongoing struggles point to a clear advantage for Los Angeles in this matchup.

Final Hornets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

In this highly anticipated matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come out on top against the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers' dynamic duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic should prove too much for the Hornets' defense to handle. While LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges may keep things competitive early on, the Lakers' superior depth and home-court advantage will likely take over as the game progresses. Look for Anthony Davis to dominate in the paint against the Hornets' depleted frontcourt. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Lakers should secure a comfortable victory, covering the 13.5-point spread at home.

Final Hornets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -13.5 (-114), Over 223.5 (-110)