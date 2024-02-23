The Golden State Warriors are beginning to round back into form, winning eight of their last ten games, and they look to keep that going against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets had been struggling but won three consecutive games outright as underdogs. Both teams play their first game out of the All-Star break on Thursday night before playing the second game of a back-to-back on Friday. The Hornets visit the Utah Jazz, and the Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Warriors prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Hornets had lost ten consecutive games and looked like one of the worst teams in the league. Many expected them to ride out the last three games of their pre-All-Star break schedule and head off on their vacations. However, the Hornets played stellar defense on their way to three consecutive wins heading into the break.
The end of the Warriors dynasty looked to be drawing close when Golden State sat near the bottom of the conference standings. The Warriors rallied off eight wins in ten games leading up to the break, catapulting them back into a playoff spot. Who knows if they can continue their run until the playoffs, but Warriors fans are encouraged by the improvements.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hornets-Warriors Odds
Charlotte Hornets: +13.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +625
Golden State Warriors: -13.5 (-102)
Moneyline: -1000
Over: 228.5 (-110)
Under: 228.5 (-110)
How to Watch Hornets vs. Warriors
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hornets have won three consecutive games outright as underdogs by shoring up their defensive play. They've allowed 102.3 points per game over that span while scoring an average of 116.
Golden State has been relying on their explosive offense during their recent run. However, the improved offense has caused problems for their defense. The Warriors are allowing 119 points per game over their last five games.
The Warriors have a positive against-the-spread record but, for some reason, can't get it done at the Chase Center. They are just 10-16-2 against the spread at home this season and are sitting at .500 with a 14-14 record.
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors won't be concerned with the Hornets' recent defensive play. The Warriors rank first in the league in offense over their last five games, averaging 127.6 points per game. They've unsurprisingly returned to the gameplan that won them multiple NBA titles, trusting in Steph Curry and new sixth man Klay Thompson to rain down three-pointers. Over the same five-game span, the Warriors rank first in three-pointers made, attempted, and efficiency. They are hitting 44.7% of their shots and are taking 41.2 per game.
The Hornets have won just 13 games this season, and they haven't been able to cover many spreads. They are 21-33 against the spread so far this season. The Warriors spread record is similar to their overall win/loss record, but they have covered eight of their last ten.
Final Hornets-Warriors Prediction & Pick
It's hard to ignore the Warriors resurgence over the past ten games. They've taken a 2.5-game lead for the last play-in spot in the Western Conference and are just five games back of the sixth seed. The Warriors have looked like a different team since Klay Thompson accepted a bench role, and they may have visions of making one more run.
The Hornets are on the verge of another draft lottery season and will have a challenging back-to-back to start the post-All-Star Break schedule. The Hornets play the Jazz in Utah, then need to travel to take on Golden State less than 24 hours later. Take the Warriors to continue their rise on Friday night.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Hornets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -13.5 (-102)