The Ole Miss football team is preparing for another College Football Playoff game. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss spoke to the press, ahead of that clash with Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Chambliss was asked about whether he has spoken with his previous head coach, Lane Kiffin.

“Trinidad Chambliss, here at Sugar Bowl media day, says he’s not communicated with Lane Kiffin and adds, “I don’t think that’s even allowed right now,” Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Kiffin coached at Ole Miss during the 2025 regular season. He led the Rebels to an 11-1 record, and a CFP appearance. Kiffin then left the program before the playoff, to take the head coaching job at LSU. Kiffin had tried to coach the Rebels in the CFP, but school officials wouldn't allow it.

Ole Miss plays Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on January 1. The Rebels defeated Tulane in the first round of the CFP, while the Bulldogs had a bye.

Ole Miss football is under new leadership

Former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding is now head coach. Golding won his first game at the school, with a win over Tulane in the first round.

Chambliss played a brilliant game against Tulane. He rushed for two scores, while also throwing a touchdown pass. Ole Miss rolled up 497 total yards of offense.

“Yeah, obviously an exciting night for our program, for our fans, but more importantly for our players. You know, obviously, I think they’ve been through a lot over these last couple of weeks,” Golding said after beating Tulane, per The Rebel Walk. “And it was good just to get back on the grass at home in front in front of their fans and get out there and play football, the game that they love.”

The only loss Ole Miss had this season was to Georgia. It will be a chance for revenge for the Rebels, when the two teams meet in the CFP quarterfinals.