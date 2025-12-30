Entering Week 17, Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign had been driven by his newfound ability to take care of the ball after interceptions had plagued the majority of his career. That might have all come crumbling down in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Atlanta Falcons, in which the quarterback threw a season-high three interceptions.

Stafford believes he knows exactly what went wrong on all three turnovers that directly led to the Rams' 27-24 defeat. He broke down each of them in his post-game presser, beginning with the third-down interception by Falcons safety Xavier Watts that stole all of Los Angeles' momentum in the fourth quarter.

“[Xavier Watts] did a great job of jumping it,” Stafford told reporters after the game. “[He] played the sticks. Poor decision, I guess. I gotta look at it. The one down the sideline, we had one of our fastest guys [Xavier Smith] on a linebacker. Tried to put it up, and it looks like I left it a little bit short. The one over the middle that Bates got, just gotta burn the ball and not make a bad play worse.”

Stafford entered the game with just five interceptions all year, which had him on pace for the fewest of his career in a full season. He has now thrown six interceptions in the last five games, giving him eight for the year.

The 37-year-old broke Tom Brady's record with the most consecutive touchdowns without an interception earlier in the year, when he went eight games without a mishap. He immediately lost in the same game he set the record, throwing two interceptions in a Week 13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.