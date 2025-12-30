On Monday Night Football, Atlanta Falcons' star Bijan Robinson made fantasy football managers happy. He also made history. And here’s how ridiculous Robinson’s performance was against the Rams in Week 17, according to a post on X by Next Gen Stats.

“Bijan Robinson's 163 rushing yards from 12 personnel were the most by any player in a game this season. He forced 11 missed tackles on his carries and gained 168 extra yards, tied for the most in any game over the last seven seasons.”

And his head coach summed it up nicely, according to a post on X by Tori McElhaney.

“He's the best player in football. It's as simple as that.” Raheem Morris on Bijan Robinson yet again.”

Falcons have something special in RB Bijan Robinson

Robinson totaled a career-high 195 yards rushing on 22 carries. He also added another 34 yards receiving on five catches. Robinson scored twice, including a franchise record 93-yard run that was nothing short of electric.

Article Continues Below

He certainly caught the eye of Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris, according to ESPN.

“He's unbelievable,” Morris said. “Everything he does for our football team, from running the football, to catching the football, to protection, to being a leader. He's also our chaplain. He does it all.”

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said Robinson has set himself apart.

“He's a special player,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “… What he can do in both the run game and pass game is very unique. He's a great teammate. He's a great person. Bodes well for his future. And I think the key is we've got to use him correctly and not overwork him because I think tonight we asked a lot of him. And I want to make sure that he's fresh for what he's got ahead of him. But if you call his number, he's going to answer. He's not going to complain or tell you he's tired.”

The Falcons can finish the season with a record of 8-9 and four straight wins, if they get past New Orleans in Week 18. That would put a different overall spin on the 2025 season, although it would still be classified as disappointing.