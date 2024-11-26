The Houston basketball program has had a solid start to the 2024 season, holding a 3-1 record through its first four games. However, the Cougars' early success is not stopping them from planning for the future. Houston has received huge news on Chris Cenac, one of the most coveted Class of 2025 recruits.

Cenac is the top-ranked center in his class, and the five-star recruit committed to Houston on Tuesday, Tobias Bass of The Athletic reports. Cenac chose Houston over other coveted programs such as LSU. He joins fellow five-stars Kingston Flemings, Isiah Harwell, and four-star Bryce Jackson in what is a dominant recruiting trail for the Cougars, Bass added.

At the 2024 Top 100 camp, Chris Cenac averaged 18.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. Cenac should add a notable boost to Houston's interior presence. Moreover, he believes the Cougars can help develop him at an elite level.

“Coach [Kelvin Sampson] is a great guy. They know how to get me better to get to the next level. I love them. That’s why I’m going there,” Cenac said, via PawsUpCoogs on X (formerly Twitter).

Cenac became the Houston basketball program's highest-ranked recruit since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007 and vaults the Cougars' 2025 recruiting class to No. 2 in the country behind Duke, per insight from College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello.

Chris Cenac is not the only recruit Kelvin Sampson is excited about. Sampson dropped a chameleon take on five-star Isiah Harwell that will get Houston fans even more excited about the future.

“Isiah is a chameleon,” Sampson said, per Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. “Whatever you need him to do, he will do. He is one of the two best defenders in the class in the entire country and is phenomenal on the ball. If you need him to score, he will score. If you need him to be a role player, he will do that. He cares about one thing at the end of the day. Isiah Harwell is a winner.”

The Cougars look like they are in good hands with the talent set to join their roster.