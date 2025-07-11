With Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant patiently waiting in the wings for another opportunity at making the Playoffs and contending for an NBA Championship, he'll also take the offseason to relax and do some sightseeing around the world. In preparation for Morant's “Make Them Watch Tour,” sponsor Nike will debut city-inspired Nike Ja 3 colorways throughout each stop of the journey.

In promoting his newest signature Nike Ja 3 sneakers, Ja Morant will go on international tour through July and August 2025. His first stop will be Augusta, Georgia for the Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament. Then, Morant will head to New York City, China, Tokyo, and his final stop being Manila, Philippines.

To coincide with a number of stops, Nike plans to release graffiti-inspired colorways of the Nike Ja 3 paying homage to important stops on the tour. The three-shoe pack is expected to drop throughout July and August as Ja Morant makes his way in front of a global audience.

Nike Ja 3 x “Make Them Watch Tour”

The first “EYBL” colorway will come in the form of a light orange/pink hue to represent Georgia's Peach Jam. The shoes are contrasted by a soft neutral grey, alternating sides throughout the textured ripples of the shoes. The vertical Nike Swoosh is done in hot pink and neon blue, flanked by a graffiti-style “A” in yellow and pink, combining with the Swoosh to spell “JA.”

The “NY vs NY” colorway will honor Morant's New York City stop with a primarily black colorway to contrast the previous release. Unlike the other colorway, this one will be monochromatic with black aspects all throughout. The Nike Swoosh will be metallic yellow and orange, while the graffiti “A” is done in orange and blue.

Nike Ja 3 “Light Show” 🚥

The final “Light Show” colorway will serve as the shoe for the China stop, releasing exclusively in the country via Nike platforms. This edition features alternating white and grey ripples, accented by blue/pink on the Swoosh and orange/purple on the “A.” All in all, the three colorways are all vibrant looks of the Ja 3 and it's exciting to see the thematic nuances behind the colorways.

The Nike Ja 3 is set to land on July 22, 2025. While one pair will be a Chinese exclusive, the other pairs will drop via Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms for a retail tag of $135. The Nike Ja 3 will see wider releases in the coming months following the conclusion of the “Make Them Watch Tour.”