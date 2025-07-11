The Atlanta Braves have one more series to enter the All-Star break with positive momentum. General manager Alex Anthopoulos has told the league that the Braves are not willing to move on from their stars. However, he gave manager Brian Snitker a new piece to play with in his bullpen, claiming Joey Wentz off waivers before Friday night's game.

Wentz's arrival in Atlanta marks the return of a former standout Braves prospect. The 27-year-old takes Kevin Herget's spot after he the Braves designated him for assignment, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams. Wentz never touched the major leagues during his time in Atlanta. However, he was a piece that helped Anthopoulos acquire Shane Greene in 2019.

Over his three and a half Major League Baseball seasons, Wentz has bounced around the league. He got his chance with the Detroit Tigers and spent two and a half seasons there. The Tigers then sent him to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he eventually landed with the Minnesota Twins.

After the Twins sent Wentz to the minor leagues, he became free game for the rest of the league. Now that he is back with Snitker and the Braves, the young pitcher could use the change of scenery to revitalize his career. So far, the southpaw has had trouble against the top talent in the league.

Wentz joins a Braves bullpen with plenty of experience overcoming struggles. Raisel Iglesias, for example, concerned Atlanta fans with his start to the season. However, the closer has recovered and put together a solid month and a half of work. He will be one of many key pieces to a second half surge for the Braves.

Wentz replaces Herget, but his role might not see him on the major league roster for a while. Snitker's bullpen is fully healthy, leaving little room for another reliever. Regardless of where he ends up in the organization, Wentz is back with his first team and has a chance to prove that he still deserves the hype he go as a prospect.