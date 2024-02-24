The Houston basketball team picked up a thrilling win over #11 Baylor basketball on the road on Saturday, but the game wasn't all good. Ramon Walker went down with an injury at practice this week, and Kelvin Sampson announced after the win that he will miss the rest of the season for the Cougars. This is a big hit for Houston in terms of depth.
Ramon Walker tore his lateral meniscus, according to Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson. Walker did not play on Saturday because of the injury.
“Houston guard Ramon Walker tore lateral meniscus and is out for the season, per coach Kelvin Sampson,” Joseph Duarte said in a tweet.
This is tough news for Houston given the season they are having. The Cougars are currently ranked #2 in the country and they are in first place in the Big 12. The Cougars are 24-3 overall on the season and 11-3 in conference play. They have national title aspirations, and now they don't have the depth that they once had.
Walker is averaging around 1o minutes per game this season and he is averaging 2.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG and .4 APG. He isn't the most important player for Houston by any means, but he is still a contributor, and any loss at this point in the season stings.
Houston basketball did a get a big win on the road in their first game without Walker. The Cougars did blow a big second half lead, and they also thought they won the game at the buzzer in regulation. The shot was called off, but the Cougars still found a way to win in overtime.
The Walker injury news is difficult, but this Houston team is loaded with talent, and they will be a tough out in March.