In Week 11, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The big story was wide receiver Keon Coleman being a DNP for the Bills. It turned out he missed a team meeting, and then missed the game because of it.

The Bills then had Coleman as a healthy scratch for the Thursday Night Football Game against the Houston Texans, adding another wrinkle into the drama with the young WR.

Bills coach Sean McDermott clarified the situation with Coleman on Wednesday, via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

‘Bills HC Sean McDermott clarified that WR Keon Coleman being a healthy scratch against the Texans was not discipline related, but due to a short run-up to the Thursday game. McDermott said they are going to take things one day at a time with Coleman.'

After missing the Buccaneers game, Coleman admits he has to “be better.”

“Just [have] to be better,” Coleman said. “You can't make those kind of mistakes.”

Coleman, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft after playing for the Florida State Seminoles, had 29 catches for 556 yards with four touchdowns as a rookie.

This year, the 22-year-old has 32 catches for 330 yards and three scores in nine games, so he has been a common option for quarterback Josh Allen in the offense.

The Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, and the hope is that Coleman can be on the field for this game, although there are plenty of questions surrounding the young WR after missing the past two games.