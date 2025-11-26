Raise your hand if you have Saquon Barkley in fantasy football?

The 2025 season has been the complete opposite of his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley established himself as the top running back in the NFL in 2024 after his incredible debut with the Eagles, winning a Super Bowl and then becoming the cover athlete for Madden 26.

So far through 12 weeks, Barkley has just 684 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He's barely in the top 15 in yards, and his four TDs are tied for 25th. The biggest one of all is that the star RB is averaging only 3.7 yards per carry. His career average is 4.6, and he averaged 5.8 during his 2,000-yard season. Barkley's not even close to his 2024 self, and a major reason why is that he is not getting near the amount of carries. Are the Eagles just saving him for the playoffs and trying to avoid an injury? We don't know. However, head coach Nick Sirianni believes that Barkley has not lost a step.

“I see explosiveness. I see power…I see all the things that have made him a successful player in the NFL.”

Sirianni's confidence in Barkley is a great sign. There are still plenty of games remaining for Barkley to dominate.

Barkley's outing against his former New York Giants team is the only really good game of his season. He carried the rock 14 times for 150 yards and had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. He had a 65-yard score in that game, which is his season-long. This was the only game this season where he eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.

Barkley is now on the injury report ahead of the Chicago Bears clash for Week 13 on Black Friday. He is dealing with a groin injury and was limited in their walkthrough on Tuesday. This contest will be one of the better games of the Week 13 slate after Thanksgiving.