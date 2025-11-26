The Buffalo Bills could really use a win in Week 13. Buffalo is 7-4 after getting smacked around by Houston on Thursday Night Football. The Bills got some positive injury news on Wednesday on the eve of Thanksgiving and another week of NFL action.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be a full participant at practice on Wednesday, per Bills reporter Sal Capaccio.

The last time Allen played, he got brutalized by a ferocious Texans defense. He admitted after the game that his left shoulder went numb after a first-quarter hit from Will Anderson Jr.

Thankfully, it appears that Allen is healthy enough to play in play in Week 13.

In other Bills injury news, both Maxwell Hairston (concussion protocol) and Phidarian Mathis will be limited at practice on Wednesday.

Buffalo will be without a slew of other players at practice, including Terrel Bernard, Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel, and Dion Dawkins.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott did note that “there's a chance” Kincaid could play on Sunday, per The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

Sean McDermott clarifies Keon Coleman's status ahead of Week 13 showdown with Steelers

McDermott also shed some light on the situation surrounding receiver Keon Coleman before Week 13.

Coleman was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row in Week 12. But apparently he did not miss that game due to disciplinary reasons.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott clarified that WR Keon Coleman being a healthy scratch against the Texans was not discipline related, but due to a short run-up to the Thursday game. McDermott said they are going to take things one day at a time with Coleman,” Buscaglia wrote on social media on Wednesday.

It will be interesting to see how much the Bills prioritize Coleman, if at all, against the Steelers.

Buffalo also added veteran Brandin Cooks and released Elijah Moore ahead of Week 13. That could make Coleman a more valuable target this weekend because of his familiarity with Allen.

Either way, Buffalo needs to do whatever it can to stay alive in a competitive AFC playoff picture.

Bills at Steelers kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.