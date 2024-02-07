Kelvin Sampson made a business decision.

Houston basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson made a business decision, so to speak, after the Cougars took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home Tuesday night. Sampson refused to speak any further about the officiating in the game when asked for his thoughts on it and his ejection in the second half.

“I have no thoughts. So, if I say something, answer your question, they fine me $25,000, what part of the $25,000 are you willing to pay? So, don’t ask me silly questions because it’s a $25,000 fine if I tell the truth. So, I can’t, so don’t ask me,” Sampson said.

Don’t ask Kelvin Sampson any silly questions. 😶 (via @WillKunkelFOX) pic.twitter.com/5FUzjrjZBD — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 7, 2024

Sampson's refusal to get provoked into saying unsavory things about officiating in the Big 12 came days after the league fined Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades $25,000 for criticizing the officiating in the Bears' win last Saturday over the Iowa State Cyclones. That was the same game where Bears head coach Scott Drew got ejected from a contest for the first time in his career.

Sampson got tossed from the game against Oklahoma State after angrily going to the other side of the court to confront the referees.

The good news for Houston basketball is that it still got the job done even with Sampson leaving the game early. Jamal Shead led the Cougars with 16 points while Emamuel Sharp added 16 points. Mylik Wilson also came off the bench and fired 12 points.

Ranked fifth in the nation, the Cougars will now prepare for a showdown versus the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in Cincinnati.