The Nebraska vs. Iowa game was one of the most-watched women's college basketball games in Fox Sports history.

The Nebraska women's basketball team' dramatic 82-79 upset win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team captured the attention of a record number of viewers on FOX Sports. The game, which was held on Super Bowl Sunday, drew an average of 1.8 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched regular-season college women's basketball games in Fox Sports history.

The national TV broadcast on Fox not only delivered a thrilling game but also showcased the Cornhuskers' fortitude as they rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to clinch an 82-79 victory. The broadcast, while not surpassing the 1.93 million viewers who watched Iowa's January game against Ohio State on NBC, did outperform the Hawkeyes' Feb. 3 match against Maryland, which attracted 1.58 million viewers on Fox.

Nebraska’s victory over Iowa in front of a sellout crowd in Lincoln scored 1,772,000 million viewers Sunday on FOX – the most-watched women’s college basketball game in FOX Sports history 🏀 pic.twitter.com/0gdN2M3uvr — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 13, 2024

The game was a showcase for Iowa's star point guard, Caitlin Clark, who is on the brink of setting the NCAA record for all-time career scoring. However, Nebraska's Jaz Shelley stole the show with a season-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, per Brent C. Wanger of the Lincoln Journal Star. Adding to the atmosphere was the school-record of 15,042 fans that witnessed the Cornhuskers' memorable comeback.

In a similar vein of record-breaking viewership, the NCAA women’s volleyball final in December between Texas and Nebraska also captured the nation's attention. Airing on ABC, the historic matchup shattered viewership records, drawing an audience of 1.69 million viewers, outperforming even NFL competition for that time slot. The broadcast's 0.8 rating triumphed over a previous regional FOX broadcast which had the advantage of an NFL lead-in.

These events, both the Nebraska women's basketball upset and the women's volleyball final, as well as other women's sports broadcasts, reflect a broader trend of increasing popularity and viewership.