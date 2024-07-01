When the Cleveland Cavaliers named Kenny Atkinson the franchise's next head coach, it seemed like a step in the right direction. Out was J.B. Bickerstaff, a defensive tactician whose offensive schemes left much to be desired, and in was Atkinson, a seasoned coach who believed in playing with pace and space.

However, regardless of whether it was Atkinson or not as the team's next head coach, questions still remained: How would the next head coach make the Cavs gel on offense and, more importantly, how would the next head coach make Evan Mobley the Robin to Donovan Mitchell's Batman?

Interestingly enough, Atkinson admitted during his first press conference as Cleveland's head coach that the Cavs, as they are currently equipped, can win a championship with Mitchell leading the charge. Moreover, when Atkinson shared his vision of utilizing Mobley, it seemed like the lingering questions surrounding Cleveland were finding answers.

“Evan will be an All-Star. I think we all know that,” said Atkinson. “You’ve got four All-Stars, and we’ve got to make it work. That’s part of the reason I’m here.”

“the talent’s there so it’s just we’re going to work on tweaking this where we maximize those guys,” Atkinson continued. “I love ‘em together, quite honestly.”

Kenny Atkinson's vision for Evan Mobley could lead to stardom

When solving the puzzle surrounding Mobley's offensive capabilities, Atkinson made the big man's evolutionary plan simple: Get him the ball and get out of his way. Early into his NBA career, Mobley has showcased a unique ability to pass the ball and run plays like a franchise point guard. But up to this point, there have only been flashes of Mobley's playmaking potential, and the big man is seemingly waiting for someone to empower him to put it all together.

However, in Atkinson's eyes, the belief in Mobley as a playmaker is rock solid and could be the key to empowering his passing ability. Under Atkinson, that would mean calling Mobley's number to bring the ball up in the half-court, similar to how the head coach's offense with the Golden State Warriors leaned on Draymond Green to initiate certain sets.

“He’s so multi-talented,” said Atkinson about Mobley. “That was a big part of our discussion during the process, how to get him to the next level. I think, first of all, he’s 22 years old, so he’s just naturally going to grow. That’s exciting just with the talent. But I do think we can schematically get the ball in his hands more, quite honestly.

“It’s going to be in multiple ways,” Atkinson continued. “I think when you have a guy that versatile, it could be him in transition bringing the ball up, it could be him handling in a five-out situation, or him handling in pick and roll. I think there are creative things we can do to help him.”

Using Mobley as an offensive hub could keep opposing defenses guessing if Atkinson surrounded him with constant movement and shooting. Lineups featuring Mobley, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill and Max Strus could become incredibly common next season, putting the finishing touches on the big man as a playmaker and allowing him to reach his next level on offense.

After a relatively disappointing third season, perhaps Atkinson is exactly what Mobley needs to bounce back and remind everyone what he's capable of on the floor. The vision is there, and once Mobley gets more opportunities in Atkinson's system, what was once a potential feature of Mobley's game will become the new normal for the Cavs.