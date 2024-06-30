The Cleveland Cavaliers' taking California swingman Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was just the beginning of their offseason. Up next, the Cavs have to shift their focus toward NBA free agency to continue leveling up this team from a playoff upstart to a legitimate title threat.

While Cleveland's options are limited, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Isaac Okoro's future with the team, there are still paths to improve. At the beginning of free agency, Cleveland has thirteen players under contract. However, regardless of those two open roster spots, Cavs general manager Mike Gansey admitted that the team needs a reliable backup big man and additional depth on the perimeter to support what they built, which means the team will be aggressive in negotiations.

With that in mind, Cleveland has $7.3 million in cash to use to acquire talent in trades, along with the ability to sign players to portions of a $12.9 million nontax mid-level exception, portions of a $4.7 million biannual exception, and the veteran minimum. With the two roster spots the Cavs have available to play with, the avenues available to them could lead to tempting decisions. With that in mind, here are the top three options that Cleveland shouldn't target before the start of NBA free agency.

Who the Cavs should not target in NBA free agency

Mo Bamba – C

Even if the song about him is the anthem of every college party and Penn State's defense, Cleveland must avoid free agent big man Mo Bamba like the plague. Sure, the Cavs need a big man who can soak up center responsibilities when Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley sit. It's even more critical that they get one that can play alongside one of Allen or Mobley. However, despite what his player profile and stats say, Bamba isn't the best option for the Cavs.

Bamba is a big shot-blocking player who can shoot from beyond the arc. However, health concerns with Bamba and his propensity to foul should give Cleveland, or any team, pause. However, due to his skill set and age, Bamba could command a handsome salary in free agency, making the juice not worth the squeeze for the Cavs. Besides, there are better options out there for the Cavs, like free agent big man Jalen Smith, that are more worthwhile anyway.

Similarly to Bamba, Bol Bol checks all the on-paper boxes for Cleveland in terms of what the Cavs need from a backup big man. His ridiculous size, length, quickness, shot-making ability, and ball-handling skills are enticing. However, Bol is a draft bust who will likely continue to bounce around the league since he's far too raw to contribute to a team that's looking to win right away.

Ultimately, that potential is what makes Bol not worthwhile for a team like the Cavs. They need a big man who can play alongside or for Mobley and Allen reliably every night. Instead, a team like the Phoenix Suns, who Bol played for last season, can gamble on that upside.

Although free agent wing Doug McDermott has the size to play either spot on the wing, especially with his staggering three-point acumen, he's someone who Cleveland should avoid in free agency. Despite what he could bring to the table, McDermott is far too injury-prone to be a reliable option for the Cavs most nights. Considering that Cleveland needs reliable three-point shooting options on the floor, McDermott's theoretical fit rapidly vanishes.