A dust-up between Zach Ertz and Nick Sirianni didn’t detract from a big win for the Washington Commanders, who have enjoyed a terrific season from Jayden Daniels. And here’s how the Commanders can clinch an NFL playoff berth in Week 17.

The simple path is to beat the Atlanta Falcons. That takes all the mystery out of the situation, and the Commanders will feel like they earned their final stamp on the ticket to the party. If they falter, they can hope for a Tampa Bay loss to the Panthers.

The Commanders play the Buccaneers play at 1 p.m. So they will know well before their 8:20 kickoff against the Falcons whether or not they need the victory to secure a playoff berth.

If neither happens, the Commanders must travel to play rival Dallas seeking a postseason berth in Week 18.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels needs to continue hot streak

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels stepped up to a new level in the 36-33 win over the Eagles, according to nfl.com.

“Today he became a heavy hitter,” Quinn said. “He really did.”

A red-hot Daniels has helped the Commanders win three straight games. His late-game coolness under fire has been very impressive for a rookie.

“I love those types of situations,” Daniels said. “(The game is) on thin ice, and plays need to be made. That's what you live for if you really love this sport, you play for those big-time moments where it comes down to the end. Until the end, everything's against you, your back's against the wall, how will you respond?”

Even opponents have taken notice, including Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, according to commanderswire.com.

“I saw what your quarterback is capable of,” Parson said. “I watched him in that Bears’ game, I watched him against us, his composure when it matters the most; he has it, I see it. Like, he’s fearless. He doesn’t shy from the moment.”

Commanders need to handle Michael Penix Jr.

It can be difficult in the NFL for defenses to handle quarterbacks who don’t have a lot of film available. The Commanders face Penix, a rookie making his second NFL start.

Daniels said Penix is very good, according to apnews.com.

“He’s a phenomenal player in my eyes, and I’m excited to be able to match up against him.”

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he likes Penix’s level head.

“I was really pleased with his composure, his poise, his ability to click through progressions,” Morris said. “Realistically, it was a pretty clean game at the quarterback position. I’m very pleased with what he did and how he did it and the support that he had around him.”

It could help the Commanders if defensive tackle Jonathan Allen returns as expected. The Commanders will need Allen to slow the Falcons’ ground game and put more pressure on Penix.

“We know the caliber of (Allen) and what he can bring,” Quinn said. “He’s strong. He’s tough. So when that does happen, that’ll be something that will definitely bring energy to our defense.”

Commanders need to play hard for Quinn

This is a tough matchup for Quinn, who is 0-1 against his former teams after the upset loss to the Cowboys at home. Falling to 0-2 would make things worse because the Cowboys are up again in Week 18.

Quinn was 43-42 as head coach of the Falcons. That includes the debacle of blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

Quinn said his Atlanta days hurt him, but helped in a different way, according to espn.com.

“It sucked so bad,” said Quinn. “I definitely was mad and depressed and upset. I affected all of those players, their families, the coaches, their families, the fan base when I didn't get the job done.”

Quinn said losing that job made him re-evaluate things.

“I wouldn't have changed as much. I wouldn't have been able to apply the same lessons. So, for that, I'm thankful. At the time, it wasn't (a gift). But then now I realize that's exactly what it was. Everybody has their dark spots and that was mine. But I wanted to make sure I came out of it stronger and that this is going to change.”

Commanders need to run the football well

The Commanders need to get a good game from Brian Robinson and not count on Daniels to provide the bulk of the ground game.

In the win over the Eagles, Robinson had a forgettable day with 10 carries for 24 yards. He also lost two fumbles after not having any on the season coming into the game.

The Falcons rank No. 12 in the NFL against the run, so it won’t be easy. However, getting the running game going will open things up for Daniels. The rookie has recaptured his running prowess in recent weeks, but the Commanders need to make sure he's doing that as an added bonus and not out of complete necessity.