With the popular comic book turned TV series Invincible taking a break in the middle of its Season 2 release, us fans are reeling thinking about what's to come. Without spoiling anything, a major cliffhanger was left at the end of the most recent episode. While comic book readers may know what happen next, fans of the show are left to wonder what's next in the word of Invincible

In a world teeming with superheroes, one stands out—a young half-human, half-Viltrumite hero named Mark Grayson, also known as Invincible. His journey from an ordinary teenager to a beacon of hope in the universe captivates millions. But within the depths of space lies an impending threat that challenges not just Earth, but the entire galaxy. While we await the release of the rest of Invincible Season 2, here's what a potential video game based on the comics and show could look like.

The video game “Invincible: Rise of Viltrum” plunges players into a sprawling, open-world adventure that intertwines with the acclaimed comic book and TV series. Set across multiple planets and dimensions, the game follows Mark's evolution as Invincible and his battles against formidable adversaries.

Prologue: The Viltrumite Threat

The game begins on Earth, portraying Mark's struggles to balance his high school life with his responsibilities as a superhero. Players experience Mark's training under his father, Nolan Grayson (Omni-Man), and learn the basics of combat, flight, and using his Viltrumite abilities. This would be very similar to the first episode or so of the show.

Chapter 1: Galactic Diplomacy and Unraveling Secrets

A distress signal from distant space catapults Invincible into a cosmic odyssey. Players journey to Viltrum, exploring its advanced society and discovering shocking revelations about the Viltrumite Empire's plans to conquer planets, including Earth. Mark navigates political intrigue, forging alliances and uncovering dark conspiracies that threaten the universe. This strays away from the secrecy of the television series. Mark know has to choose whether or not to completely deny his heritage, or perhaps even join it.

Chapter 2: Planetary Exploration and Fierce Battles

The gameplay expands to include various planets under the Viltrumite Empire's dominion. Each planet presents unique challenges, from barren wastelands to bustling metropolises. Players engage in intense battles against Viltrumite enforcers, using Mark's powers, martial arts skills, and strategic combat techniques to liberate oppressed civilizations.

Chapter 3: Team-Up and Confrontation

Mark allies with a diverse cast of heroes, including the Guardians of the Globe and other iconic characters from the series. The game features cooperative multiplayer modes, allowing players to team up with friends to tackle missions, defeat powerful adversaries, and defend planets from Viltrumite conquest. With Omni-Man disappearing from Earth, Invincible becomes it's most powerful protector. He's now joined by the new Guardians of the Globe as they try and keep the planet safe.

Chapter 4: Showdown and Redemption

As Invincible's journey culminates, players confront Nolan, his father and former mentor, whose allegiance to the Viltrumite Empire presents a heartbreaking showdown. Or does it? The game offers branching storylines and moral choices, allowing players to influence the outcome and explore alternate paths, leading to multiple endings. Players can join Omni-Man, combat against him, or even maybe find a middle ground with the all-powerful Viltrumite.

Epilogue: Legacy and Future Adventures

After the conflict, players witness the consequences of their choices on the galaxy and Earth. The game sets the stage for future expansions and downloadable content, introducing new story arcs, characters, and missions that continue Invincible's legacy.

“Invincible: Rise of Viltrum” would immerse players in a gripping narrative, epic battles, and a vast universe ripe for exploration, paying homage to the iconic comic book and TV series while allowing fans and newcomers alike to experience the thrill of becoming Invincible.