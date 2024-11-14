The race for the Heisman trophy has been a good one this season, and as we start to near the end of the regular season, things are starting to heat up. The Heisman is awarded to the best player in college football, no matter the position, but it is often called a quarterback award, as QBs typically end up winning. That might not end up being the case this year, however, as we have a couple of other positions well-represented right now. However, there is one quarterback that has separated himself from the rest, and it is Dillon Gabriel.

QBs do typically win the Heisman, and there are some really good QBs in college football this year that are in contention to win the award. However, we are seeing some extremely elite players from other positions, and that is why we have an RB in the running and even a defensive player. It doesn't matter what position you play, but we rarely see defensive players win the Heisman trophy. Right now, it seems like it will either be a QB (Dillon Gabriel), an RB (Ashton Jeanty), or a defensive player (CB/WR Travis Hunter).

Heading into the season, there wasn't a clear favorite for the Heisman as the QB class this season isn't as strong as in other years, but like always, a lot of new faces that weren't talked about before the season have emerged as contenders, but Gabriel has seemed to solidify himself as the QB with the best chance to win the award. He was the betting favorite just a couple of weeks ago, but now Travis Hunter is in the lead. The race to the end will be exciting.

The college football season has somehow already been going on for over two months, and players now have just a few more weeks to separate themselves from the rest of the contenders. The race to the finish line for the Heisman trophy is going to be good.

Dillon Gabriel is the best quarterback in college football

According to the books, Dillon Gabriel has the second-best odds to win the Heisman at +360. Ashton Jeanty is also at +360, and Travis Hunter is at -115.

Gabriel is having a great year, and so are his Ducks, as they are undefeated and ranked #1 in the country. However, we do see QBs have big years like this every year. What we are seeing from Jeanty and Hunter is unique, and that will make it tough for Gabriel to win the award.

So far on the year, Gabriel is 237-320 through the air for 2,848 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He is completing 74.1% of his passes, which is very impressive, and he is making big plays with his arm on the regular. Gabriel also has five rushing touchdowns on the season.

As you can see from the Heisman odds, Gabriel still has a lot of work to do if he wants to win college football's most prestigious award. Here is what he needs to do to win it:

How Dillon Gabriel can win the Heisman

Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon football team have two more games left this season. They play on the road against Wisconsin this weekend, and then they will finish things off by hosting rival Washington. These are two big opportunities for Gabriel to improve his stock. A tricky road test under the lights and a rivalry game. Heisman winners always shine when the lights are brightest.

If Gabriel is going to win the Heisman, he needs to make a ton of plays with his arm in these next two games. To catch Travis Hunter, he probably needs another 700 yards passing and seven more touchdowns, which is possible. He also has to avoid turnovers.

However, perhaps the most important thing for Gabriel's Heisman campaign in these two weeks might be what he can do with his legs. The more you can do, the better when it comes to the Heisman.

Gabriel has 43 carries for 148 yards and six touchdowns this year. If he finishes this season 282-380 for 3,500 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five picks with a rushing stat line of 50 carries for 200 yards and eight touchdowns, that might be enough to pass Travis Hunter. If he finishes with those numbers, that means these next two performances are going to be EXTREMELY impressive.

As you can see, it would be tough for Gabriel to make up that ground on Hunter with just two games left. However, it is possible, and if there's one thing we know about college football, it is to expect the unexpected.