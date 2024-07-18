Leaked as part of Fortnite's upcoming collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean, the Flint-Knock Pistol has finally made its way into the game. The fan-favorite weapon was unvaulted on July 16 update along with some other classic weapons for Reload mode. If you haven't encountered this new weapon on Fortnite yet, you're in the right place. Here's everything you need to know about the Flint-Knock Pistol.

What is the Flint-Knock Pistol

The Flint-Knock Pistol is a pistol under Common/Uncommon rarity. Here is a breakdown of the stats for the Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite.

Common Rarity

Damage – 86

Magazine Size – 1

Fire Rate – 0.33

Reload Time – 3.2 seconds

Structure Damage – 131

DPS – 28.38

Uncommon Rarity

Damage – 90

Magazine Size – 1

Fire Rate – 0.33

Reload Time – 3.0 seconds

Structure Damage – 138

DPS – 29.7

The Flint-Knock Pistol is a hitscan weapon, meaning it instantly hits whatever the crosshair is aiming at when fired. Unlike some other weapons, it does not have First Shot Accuracy, so shots are always fired randomly within the crosshair. However, the spread is reduced when crouching, allowing for slightly more accurate shots.

Furthermore, it offers a distinctive mechanic where firing the weapon propels the user backward in the direction opposite to where they are aiming. Additionally, any target hit by the pistol's shot is also launched away from the impact point. This feature allows for both offensive and defensive tactics, such as pushing opponents off structures or into the storm. Interestingly, if the player crouches when shooting, they will remain stationary. The same applies to the target hit by the pistol's shot – they will not be launched if crouched.

Originally, the Flint-Knock Pistol's launch effect does not prevent fall damage for either the shooter or the target. However, it's not the same for the newly unvaulted version of the pistol. According to some clips shared online by various players, the launch effect of the current Flint-Knock Pistol does not have any fall damage at all. You can see a sample clip below.

Where to get the Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite

Like any other weapon and item in Fortnite, players must rely on their luck and exploration to find some loot on the island. Fortunately, the Flint-Knock Pistol is relatively common and can be found in:

Inside treasure chests

Scattered across the ground throughout the map

In Supply Drops

Within weapon bunkers

Furthermore, there are NPCs across the map for whom players can purchase the Flint-Knock Pistol by using gold bars. The NPCs include:

Brite Raider

Chiara

Rust

Persephone

More information about the Flint-Knock Pistol

The Flint-Knock Pistol carries several interesting details and connections within the game. Its design is notably similar to the Jack's Revenge Pistol from Fortnite: Save The World. The pistol's name cleverly combines elements of historical firearms with its gameplay mechanics – “Flint-lock Pistol” refers to its appearance and firing mechanism, while “Knock-back” highlights its unique ability to knock back opponents.

Additionally, among pistols in Fortnite, it stands out as one of the few that uses Heavy Ammo, alongside the Mammoth Pistol, and the Hand Cannon.

The Flint-Knock Pistol has had a turbulent history in Fortnite since its introduction in Season 8, initially appearing in both Common and Uncommon rarities. It was vaulted and unvaulted multiple times throughout subsequent seasons. Additionally, its availability has been influenced by player voting in Donation Stations and seasonal updates, with significant changes like the addition of fall damage immunity in Season 5 and appearances tied to special events or updates. As of Chapter 5 Season 3, it has been unvaulted again, showcasing its recurring popularity and varied gameplay impacts.

In case you're wondering, this table provides a clear timeline of when the Flint-Knock Pistol was added, vaulted, and unvaulted throughout various seasons and updates in Fortnite.

History

Update/ Season Details v8.11, Season 8, Added in Common and Uncommon Rarities v10.00, Season X Vaulted in both rarities v10.40.1, Season X Unvaulted in both rarities v11.00, Chapter 2: Season 1 Vaulted in both rarities v11.31, Chapter 2: Season 1 Unvaulted in both rarities 21sDect, Chapter 2: Season 1 Vaulted in both rarities 31st Dec, Chapter 2: Season 1 Unvaulted in both rarities 1st Jan, Chapter 2: Season 1 Vaulted in both rarities v15.40, Chapter 2: Season 5 Unvaulted in both rarities

v15.40 Hotfix (23rd Feb), Chapter 2: Season 5 Vaulted in both rarities Content Update v18.40 – 1, Chapter 2: Season 8 Added to Donation Stations; funded and added into the game on November 27th, beating the Proximity Grenade Launcher. v19.00, Chapter 3: Season Vaulted in both rarities v20.30 Hotfix (10th May 2022), Chapter 3: Season 2 Unvaulted in both rarities v20.40, Chapter 3: Season 2 Vaulted in both rarities v24.10, Chapter 4: Season 2 Unvaulted in Uncommon rarity with the Go For Broke reality augment's introduction. v25.00, Chapter 4: Season 3 Vaulted in Uncommon rarity following the vaulting of the Go For Broke reality augment. v27.10, Chapter 4: Season OG Unvaulted; pullout audio slightly changed. v28.00, Chapter 5: Season 1 Vaulted v30.00, Chapter 5: Season 3 Grants fall damage immunity when shot (still vaulted) v30.20, Chapter 5: Season 3 Appears in Collection Book, hinting at future unvaulting v30.20 Hotfix (16th July 2024), Chapter 5: Season 3 Unvaulted in both rarities.

