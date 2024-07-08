W-Engines are an important part of the gameplay in Zenless Zone Zero, acting like the weapons or Light Cones of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. In ZZZ, however, they have another purpose. In this guide, we will tackle the Signature W-Engine of each character in ZZZ, as well as what they bring to the table.

What Are W-Engines?

Let’s start off with what W-Engines are. As mentioned above, W-Engines are like the weapons players can equip on their characters in ZZZ. Each W-Engine has a Base ATK stat, as well as Advanced Stats that vary from W-Engine to W-Engine.

Additionally, each W-Engine has a passive skill that provides bonus effects to the character they are equipped to. Daemara Battery Mark II, for example, provides additional Electric DMG, while increasing Energy Generation whenever the equipped character performs a Dodge Counter or Assist Attack.

W-Engines can be obtained by either crafting them from the Gadget Store, or by rolling for them in the game’s gacha.

What Are Signature W-Engines?

Signature W-Engines are W-Engines that are specifically designed for a specific character, both in their effects and appearance.

For example, Demara Battery Mark II is Anby Demara’s W-Engine, providing her with stats and passives that complement her play style. Said W-Engine also contains Anby’s color palette and batteries that look like the one on her sword scabbard.

Equipping a character with their Signature W-Engine also has another purpose: it unlocks special visual effects for said character. These effects include additional particle effects, visual indications for skills, and more.

Once a character equips their Signature W-Engine for the first time, the additional effects are permanently unlocked. That means they can switch out to other W-Engines and still retain the special visual effects. Should the player not want to see the visual effects, they can toggle the switch under the W-Engine slot.

Characters And Their Respective W-Engines

Below is a list of all of the Signature W-Engines currently in the game, as well as their respective characters:

Rina (Alexandrina Sebastiane) – Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)

Ellen Joe – Deep Sea Visitor (S-Rank)

Grace Howard – Fusion Compiler (S-Rank)

Koleda Belobog – Hellfire Gears (S-Rank)

Nekomata (Nekomiya Mana) – Steel Cushion (S-Rank)

Soldier 11 – The Brimstone (S-Rank)

Von Lycaon – The Restrained (S-Rank)

Zhu Yuan – Riot Suppressor Mark VI (S-Rank)

Anby Demara – Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank)

Anton Ivanov – Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank)

Ben Bigger – Big Cylinder (A-Rank)

Billy Kid – Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank)

Corin Wickes – Housekeeper (A-Rank)

Lucy (Luciana de Montefio) – Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank)

Nicole – The Vault (A-Rank)

Piper Wheel – Roaring Ride (A-Rank)

Soukaku – Bashful Demon (A-Rank)

That’s all for our guide on the Signature W-Engine for each of the characters in ZZZ. This list will receive updates as more characters are added to the game. ZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.