LeBron James and his son, Bronny, are rewriting NBA history as the first father-son duo to play on the same time and on the same team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny James recently shared his feelings on playing with his father this coming NBA season, stating, “It's a big step for both of us. I feel like playing together, going to work together every day is just gonna build the relationship we already have, build that connection even stronger. I'm excited.”

After a slow start in Summer League, Bronny James finally made a three-pointer and had a noticeable impact on the court in the Lakers' third game in Las Vegas.

Bronny James best Summer League Game yet

The Lakers' 55th pick had 9 points in the first half and achieved his highest point total of 12 of the Summer League on Wednesday in an 87-86 victory against the Atlanta Hawks, contributing a rebound and a steal.

His performance marked his first Summer League three-pointer, breaking a streak of 16 misses at the start of his professional career. Bronny James concluded the game shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Bronny James is currently averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 25.4 minutes over five Summer League games. He has shot 28.6% from the field and 10% from beyond the arc.

A magnifying glass on LeBron James' son

The recent performance marks a solid recovery for James, who faced criticism and ridicule for his initial struggles as a professional. Each possession, whether he was involved or not, seemed to invite scrutiny on his NBA credentials and whether he belonged at the professional level.

Even NBA champion Jaylen Brown was caught on camera in a moment saying he doesn't believe Bronny is a professional player.

In the second half, Bronny saved his best for last by hitting a clutch three-pointer that briefly tied the game for the Lakers.

Big man Colin Castleton led the Lakers with a massive double-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

The Lakers entered Wednesday night without their first-round pick Dalton Knecht, who was rested due to a busy schedule of six games in 11 days. Head coach JJ Redick and newly hired assistant coach Lindsey Harding were also present at the game.

One good game won't silence the critics, but it's a positive first step toward establishing himself amidst the recent vitriol he's faced.

Summer League should never be seen as the definitive judgment of a player's potential, but for James, Wednesday's victory provided a positive experience. His next and final opportunity for another win will come on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bronny James before entering the NBA

Bronny James experienced sudden cardiac arrest during a Trojans workout last summer but recovered to join the team on December 10th. In his freshman season at USC, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 25 games.

James declared for the draft during spring and participated in workouts with just two teams—the Lakers and Phoenix Suns—before being selected in the second round by the Lakers, his father's team.

On July 3rd, Bronny signed a guaranteed four-year contract with the Lakers, potentially worth nearly $8 million. That same day, LeBron James re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year deal, which includes a no-trade clause and a player option for the second season.

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, is heading into his 22nd season. While he had previously talked about his wish to play alongside his oldest son on the same team, he has more recently dialed back those comments.