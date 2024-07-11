The celebration of Pokemon GO's Global GO Fest 2024 is fast approaching. With that, the game has four new redemption codes for players to redeem in light of the event. Without further ado, these are all the redeemable Global GO Fest 2024 codes in Pokemon GO.

Global GO Fest 2024 Codes

In celebration of the upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Global, Niantic will be dropping four redeemable codes that will help players for the event.

To celebrate Pokémon GO's Global GO Fest 2024, you can redeem the following promo codes. These codes will grant you access to exclusive in-game rewards and special features, enhancing your gameplay experience during the event.

Promo Code to Get 100 Solar Fusion Energy

Code: LFR5CQZ7852CP

Use this promo code to get 100 Solar Fusion Energy. In case you do not know, you need Solar Fusion Energy to fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo in Pokemon GO.

Promo Code to Get 100 Lunar Fusion Energy

Code: PQV2VFB9LD46E

Use this promo code to get 100 Lunar Fusion Energy. In case you do not know, you need Lunar Fusion Energy to fuse Necrozma with Lunala in Pokemon GO.

TBA Promo Code

Code: TBA

Details about the third promo code for the Global GO Fest 2024 are yet to be revealed by Pokemon GO.

TBA Promo Code

Code: TBA

Details about the fourth promo code for the Global GO Fest 2024 are yet to be revealed by Pokemon GO.

With that said, those are the four codes Niantic distributed in light of Global GO Fest 2024 celebrations in Pokemon GO. Now that you have them, it is time for you to actually redeem those codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pokemon GO

Now that you have these promo codes for Global GO Fest 2024, it is time to redeem them. In case you still do not know how to redeem promo codes in Pokemon GO, do not fret as we have your back! Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem promo codes in Pokemon GO.

First and foremost, you have to go to the official Pokemon GO Webstore. To make it easier for you, you can access the Pokemon GO Webstore right here. Next, find your way to the ‘Offer Redemption' page in the Pokemon GO Web Store. You can find the Offer Redemption page located under the menu tab, or you can opt to click here. After the previous step, make sure to log in with the account that you use for Pokemon GO. You can choose to sign in with either your Apple, Facebook, Google, Niantic Kids, or Pokemon Trainer Club account. It is crucial that you sign in with the same account that is bound to your actual Pokemon GO account or you will be wasting your time. Once logged in, enter and submit the corresponding promo codes you wish to redeem in Pokemon GO. After completing all the steps above, you simply just need to log in to Pokemon GO and the rewards should be given directly to you.

Enjoy the Global GO Fest 2024 Promo Codes

With that, we wish you all the best in your Pokemon GO adventure. Remember to stay safe and keep yourself hydrated at all times. We hope to see you out and about in the upcoming Global GO Fest 2024 celebrations in Pokemon GO.

