Well-known for his works released as a music producer on HOYO-MiX, Yu-peng Chen part ways from miHoYo. He has released music for the hit video games Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, to name a few.

Yu-peng Chen leaves miHoYo

In a post on his official bilibili account, Yu-peng Chen revealed that he has undergone multiple talks with miHoYo and that he has chosen to leave the company in favor of his personal musical career. The HOYO-MiX team is one that he is proud of, seeing that Fontaine's music was made all without his involvement.

The full statement, translated from Chinese, reads:

“I'm very sorry to disturb everyone! According to the plans for my personal creative endeavors, after careful consideration for some time and several discussions with the company, I have chosen to leave miHoYo and the HOYO-MiX team to continue pursuing my music dreams! Seeing my fellow composers at HOYO-MiX team constantly growing, witnessing Genshin Impact's music progressing step by step (Fontaine Music is really great👍), and recalling the support and help the company and colleagues have given me during the music production process… It's truly the most beautiful and unforgettable memories! I earnestly request everyone's understanding and respect for my decision, and in the future, I will continue to explore the path of music. I plan to release a new album of purely instrumental music next year, and specific plans will be announced in the future. I hope you will continue to support my creations.

In the future, I will continue to explore Teyvat's wonders together with everyone as a Traveler!”

HOYO-MiX produces the soundtrack and background music for all of miHoYo and HoYoverse's titles. On Spotify, HOYO-MiX has over 1.6 million followers. The unit regularly releases albums that are essentially compilations of these soundtracks, and are made known around major updates for the games they are tied to. While he is no longer exclusively working for HOYO-MiX, this does not mean that miHoYo cannot ask him to make music as an independent contractor in the future.

According to HOYO-MiX's channels, the lead composer is now Cai “Zoe” Jinhan.