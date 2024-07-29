The Carolina Hurricanes and restricted free agent Martin Necas have agreed on a new contract that is for two years and worth $6.5 million per season, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

There was a lot of drama and trade speculation surrounding Martin Necas and the Hurricanes this offseason, and it was viewed that the winger wanted a change of scenery. His father even commented on the situation, implying that the reports were true. Ultimately, Carolina had control of the situation due to Necas being a restricted free agent.

The Hurricanes did not find a trade that they were comfortable with involving Necas. There was a lot of buzz at the NHL Draft, specifically involving the Buffalo Sabers as an interested team. There was also a report that the Hurricanes had a potential deal involving Necas that would have netted them a first-round pick. When the first round passed, that deal obviously was off the table at that point.

Once the draft passed, it seemed like Necas and the Hurricanes finding a solution was the most likely outcome. Now, we know that is the case. He will be on the team next year as the Hurricanes try to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference after a lot of deep runs in the playoffs in recent years.

Martin Necas' role with Hurricanes

Part of the reason that Necas seemingly wanted to leave the Hurricanes is that he was in a diminished role, and believed he could produce more with his talent if given a bigger role. He was on the third line for Carolina last season, playing 17:21 minutes per game with not much power play opportunities. He still put up 24 goals with 29 assists for 53 points in 77 games this past season, according to NHL.com.

Necas should have a bigger role with the Hurricanes this upcoming season. The departure of Jake Guentzel to the Tampa Bay Lightning opens up some minutes on the wing. As currently constructed, Necas is projected to play on the second line for Carolina alongside center Jesperi Kotkaniemi and winger Bradly Nadeau. He should end up getting an increased look on the first power play unit as well alongside players like Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns.

Although Necas did not get the change of scenery he seemingly wanted, he should be finally getting a bigger role that he has desired. It will be interesting to see how he takes advantage of this chance after locking in with the Hurricanes for the next two seasons.