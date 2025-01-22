The Carolina Hurricanes swung big for Jake Guentzel at last year's NHL Trade Deadline. Guentzel came to Carolina after multiple attempts to bring in a premier goal scorer had previously failed. Guentzel played well enough for his new team, as well. However, the Hurricanes traded his rights to the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of NHL Free Agency in the summer.

The Hurricanes felt as if their search for a consistent goal scorer had come to an end this season, though. Martin Necas got off to a hot start in 2024-25 after contract drama before the season began. In fact, he was an early Hart Trophy candidate thanks to his fantastic offensive production in the first month or so of the campaign.

However, Necas has cooled off a bit, at least as it pertains to scoring goals. He is on pace for less than 30 goals at this time, in fact. Moreover, Carolina only has two players currently on pace to reach 30 goals: team-leading goal scorer Jack Roslovic and Seth Jarvis. Both players are on pace to reach 30 goals exactly.

30 goals certainly is not an easy feat for any player to achieve in the NHL. But it is undeniable that Carolina has struggled to score goals when getting those goals is of the utmost importance. Having a consistent, high-end scorer could take pressure off other stars in the lineup. And it could help the Hurricanes make their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006.

There are a couple of big-name players on the trade market this season. However, there is one name in particular that the Hurricanes should make a serious push for. And it so happens that his team is listening to offers on him leading into the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Hurricanes should trade for Canucks' J.T. Miller

On the surface, there are some legitimate concerns over J.T. Miller and his fit with the Hurricanes. Miller is on pace for less than 20 goals on the 2024-25 campaign despite being second on the Vancouver Canucks in terms of points. Moreover, there is a reported rift between the Canucks star and teammate Elias Pettersson that is sure to draw some concern.

However, Miller would still be a fantastic fit for this team. He has only played 35 games this season after missing 10 games due to a personal leave of absence. Despite missing that time, he has produced at nearly a point-per-game rate. He has 31 points in those 35 games, including a two-point night recently against the Edmonton Oilers.

At his best, Miller is an elite talent. He showed this last season when he scored 37 goals and 103 points, both totals representing career highs. Miller came close to a 100-point season in 2022-23, as well, though he fell one point shy of the century mark.

Miller has dealt with a lot this season, and it appears as if his time in Vancouver has run its course. A move to another contending team makes a ton of sense as a result. The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Though they fell behind the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division, they are still a Stanley Cup contender.

The Hurricanes could place Miller anywhere in their top six. Vancouver currently has him slotted as the second-line center. In Carolina, he could certainly occupy the same role. Miller would represent an upgrade over Jack Drury on the second line alongside Roslovic and Necas. However, they could slot him on the wing if they desired.

One issue that could arise is the financials. Miller is signed long-term and carries an $8 million cap hit until 2030. However, Carolina could move out a few contracts — Sean Walker and Jordan Martinook are potential options — to make this work. Miller also has a full no-movement clause in his deal.

The Hurricanes are looking to win the Stanley Cup in 2024-25. A trade for J.T. Miller gives them a massive boost to their postseason chances. It will certainly be interesting to see if Carolina can land the veteran center ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.