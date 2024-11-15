The Carolina Hurricanes have been without starting goaltender Frederik Andersen since late October — and the Dane's absence is going to continue long into the future, head coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed on Friday.

Andersen, who was originally labelled week-to-week, is now out indefinitely.

“The update that I got given was… we were hoping it was going to be week-to-week, but now it's going to be, I'd say… way longer,” Brind'Amour said after the team's practice, according to The Hockey News' Ryan Henkel. “Let's just leave it at that because I don't really have much to go on other than that it's not week-to-week.”

The 35-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on October 26; he hasn't been on the ice since. Andersen had been excellent before the injury, leading the NHL in goals-against average and save percentage while compiling a 3-1 record.

Andersen has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, particularly last season when he dealt with a blood-clotting issue that cost him over half of the campaign. It's a brutal blow for both player and club; Andersen had amassed a sparkling .941 SV% and 1.48 GAA before the ailment.

Despite playing just 16 games last year, Andersen was excellent in his return to the lineup, and won the Bill Masterton Trophy in recognition of his perseverance. The hope in Raleigh is that the star netminder will be able to return to the lineup at some point during the regular-season.

Now in his fourth season with Carolina, Andersen is playing out the final year of a contract that carries a $3.4 million cap hit in 2024-25.

Pyotr Kochetkov has been solid between the pipes in Andersen's absence, although he was also injured in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club and remains day-to-day. But Brind'Amour provided a positive update on the Russian on Friday.

Hurricanes at least get good news on Pyotr Kochetkov

Brind'Amour told reporters that Kochetkov was “doubtful” for Saturday night's game against the Ottawa Senators, but he avoided a serious injury and will likely return to the lineup next week.

“Injuries, in general, are worrisome because you don't have your team, but the goaltending position is the backbone of the whole thing,” the head coach explained, per Henkel. “[Andersen's] thing is, I guess, a little more worrisome. [Kochetkov] will be back maybe tomorrow, maybe the next day. We're not too concerned with that, but [Andersen's] is obviously a little more concerning.”

Kochetkov owns an 8-2-0 record this season, adding a .897 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average. He hasn't been great, but he's done enough to help the Hurricanes win nine of their last 11 games.

Despite Wednesday's setback, Carolina is 11-4 and just four points back of the New Jersey Devils for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division — with five games in hand.

Spencer Martin will likely be between the pipes against the Senators on Saturday night. If Kochetkov doesn't suit up, he could be an option as soon as Sunday against the St. Louis Blues in the second half of a back-to-back.