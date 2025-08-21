With the football world predicting who the breakout candidates will be on the Indianapolis Colts, one player that comes to mind for the team, probably first, is rookie tight end Tyler Warren. As some believe the Colts' rookie could follow the footsteps of tight end Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders, one person who has a lot of faith in him is Rob Gronkowski.

There's no doubt that Warren will love to hear praise from one of the most productive tight ends in the history of the NFL, as Gronkowski spoke recently about the rookie on The Ryen Russillo podcast. He would go as far as to say that when watching Warren in the preseason, “he kind of reminded me of myself.”

“There's a player I really, really like who's a rookie this year who I thought was going to be the first tight end taken,” Gronkowski said. “And it's Tyler Warren, and I watched him in his first preseason game. He played the first 20 snaps, and he was so good on all levels of the field, and he kind of reminded me of myself. I watched him at Penn State. I really fell in love with him.”

Rob Gronkowski highlights Colts' Tyler Warren

It wouldn't be the first time that the rookie was compared to a legendary player at the position, as the Colts' tight end in Warren was even compared to Antonio Gates by head coach Shane Steichen. Subsequently, Gronkowski would speak more about why he enjoys watching Warren a ton, highlighting his route running.

“[Warren] had three catches in the first quarter for like I don't know like 50 yards,” Gronkowski said. “He ran my play-action over route, he knew how to get open and get away from the linebackers, he knew the exact target like where to go because it's a feel route, you know, depending on how much the linebackers bite, he also ran like a Julian Edelman route where you go up five yards and you come back out. I never ran that; I was too slow, I was too big for that. And he ran it to perfection.”

At any rate, Warren looks to produce in his first season in the NFL after being taken with the 14th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, coming out of Penn State University. As for Indianapolis, the team is looking to improve after finishing with an 8-9 record, finishing second in the AFC South, as they open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Miami Dolphins.