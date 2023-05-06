The Carolina Hurricanes were not lacking offensive firepower Friday night against the New Jersey Devils. They scored six goals to defeat New Jersey and take a 2-0 series lead in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carolina’s offensive onslaught brought a sense of deja vu along with it. Game 2 marked the third time the Hurricanes have scored six or more goals in a playoff game since the team relocated to Carolina.

Furthermore, it is the first time since 2006 that the Hurricanes scored six goals in a playoff game. That year, they won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals by a final score of 6-0. Their opponent? None other than the New Jersey Devils.

Carolina fans are already keenly aware of what happened during that run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes defeated the Devils en route to winning their first Stanley Cup.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A familiar face not only played in that 2006 game but also scored the sixth goal. Current Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour scored his fifth goal of the playoffs one minute after Doug Weight scored his first postseason goal as a Hurricane.

Friday night saw the Hurricanes receive two goals from Jesperi Kotkaniemi in a two-and-a-half-minute span in the second period. They also received goals from Jordan Staal, Martin Necas, Jordan Martinook, and Stefan Noesen.

Since relocating to Carolina, the most goals the Hurricanes have scored in a playoff game is eight. They achieved that feat in 2002, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 8-2.

The Hurricanes can take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Devils with a win in Game 3. Game 3 takes place in New Jersey on Sunday. American viewers can watch the game on TNT at 3:30 PM Eastern time.