The Carolina Hurricanes are in desperation mode in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals against the Florida Panthers, as they are just a loss away from getting completely upset by Matthew Tkachuk and company. However, Game 4 of the series did not get off to a favorable start for the Hurricanes, with the Panthers striking first and with star defenseman Jaccob Slavin leaving the ice after taking a huge hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

MASSIVE HIT as Sam Bennett levels Jacob Slavin 💥💥💥 Clean or Dirty??#TimeToHunt | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/IItTx4cOUV — The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast (@rayanddregs) May 25, 2023

It was later reported that Slavin won’t return following the incident, per Hurricanes PR on Twitter.

Jaccob Slavin was trying to make a pass just behind the Hurricanes’ net when he was met by Bennett. Slavin tried to get up on his own but looked wobbly. He would later be escorted by a trainer to the locker room to get checked.

Slavin is easily one of the best players of the Hurricanes. In fact, he entered Game 4 against the Panthers leading Carolina in the playoffs with a plus-minus of plus-12. No other Panthers player had a better plus-minus than plus-8 up until the start of Game 4. In addition, Jaccob Slavin also has two goals and four assists so far in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The hope for the Hurricanes is that Jaccob Slavin will be back on the ice in Game 4, especially with the Panthers dominating the Hurricanes early in the contest. At the time of this writing, the Panthers have already scored two goals in the first period, while Carolina remains scoreless.

Should the Canes pull off a comeback victory in Game 4, they will look to make it two in a row in Game 5 at home this coming Friday.