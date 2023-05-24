Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

It’s game four of the NHL Conference Finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. The Hurricanes are looking to keep their season alive in hopes of not getting swept by the Panthers tonight. Fanduel has a same-game parlay promotion with over 4-1 odds that will put some money into your pockets. With that said, let’s take a look at what FanDuel’s same-game promo has to offer for our NHL odds series.

NHL Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Same-Game Parlay Odds

Sebastian Aho Any Time Goal Scorer

Over 5.5 Goals

Carolina Hurricanes +1.5 Goals

Sebastian Aho Any Time Goal Scorer

Aho has a history of scoring in big games. In the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Aho scored 11 goals in 23 games. He also scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Rangers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aho also has been playing well in the series. He has had a number of scoring chances, and he has been creating opportunities for his teammates. In Game 3, Aho had a goal disallowed for goaltender interference.

The Panthers have been struggling defensively. They have allowed 10 goals in the first three games of the series, and they have given up a number of odd-man rushes. Aho is a dangerous player on the power play, and he could take advantage of the Panthers’ defensive struggles.

Over 5.5 Goals

Both teams are high-scoring offenses. The Hurricanes have scored 3.5 goals per game in the playoffs, while the Panthers have scored 4.0 goals per game. They both have struggled defensively.

The Hurricanes have allowed 3.0 goals per game in the playoffs, while the Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game. The game is being played at home in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers have won 17 of their last 18 home games.

Carolina Hurricanes +1.5 Goals

The Carolina Hurricanes may be down three games and on the brink of being swept but they have played a good defensive game throughout this series. They have not allowed the Panthers to score more than three goals during this series.

The Hurricanes also have covered +1.5 goals in every game this series with the Panthers but also covered the spread in seven of their last eight playoff games. If this game is anywhere near how they’ve played against the Panthers this entire series we can expect another closely contested nail-biter.