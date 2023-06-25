The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed team captain Jordan Staal to a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension, the team announced on Twitter. Staal will have an average-annual value (AAV) of $2.9 million through the 2026-27 season.

“Jordan embodies what it means to be a Hurricane,” Carolina president and GM Don Waddell said in a press release. “His leadership has been an integral part of our success, and the impact he has made on our organization cannot be overstated. We could not be more excited to sign him for four more years.

Staal's contract includes a full no-move clause, which means he cannot be traded without his approval, for the first three years of his extension. He has a full no-trade clause for the final year.

Staal and the Hurricanes advanced to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. He appeared in 81 regular-season games and had 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists).

Staal had eight points for the Hurricanes in their playoff run (two goals, six assists).

Jordan Staal has been with the Hurricanes since 2012. He has 397 points with the team (155 goals, 242 assists) in 742 games. Staal has been Carolina's captain since 2019 and was co-captain in 2017-18.

He is one of the Hurricanes' best all-time players. He ranks second in games played, fourth in points, fifth in assists and seventh in goals, per the release. Staal has had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 63 playoff games with Carolina and is one of just two players (Sebastian Aho) to appear in every postseason game for the team in the last five years.

He was picked No. 2 overall in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.