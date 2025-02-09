Mikko Rantanen has had an eventful 2024-25 season. He was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the most significant trades in recent memory. Now, he is heading to Montreal as a member of Team Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Despite missing Saturday's game with a lower-body injury, Rantanen is expected to play in the tournament, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

“Mikko Rantanen is en route to Montreal and is expected to play for Team Finland,” Friedman reported.

The Hurricanes held Rantanen out of their final game before the break, a 7-3 win over Utah Hockey Club. But the team must be comfortable with him playing this week, as he is traveling to Canada. Team Finland takes centerstage on Thursday when they play the United States in each team's opening game.

Finland has dealt with more injuries than any other 4 Nations Face-Off team leading up to the tournament. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen, Jani Hakinpaa, and Rasmus Ristolainen are all out. Rantanen is their best scorer so his injury could crush any chance at winning a medal for Finland.

The pressure will be on the forwards, Rantanen and Panthers center Aleksander Barkov specifically, and goalie Juuse Saros to win games for Finland.

Mikko Rantanen must prioritize free agency with injury management

Rantanen is a 30-goal scorer who is about to hit free agency. His 55-goal career high last year puts him in rare air in the NHL, where stars usually stay with their teams long-term. But his trade from the Avalanche opened up a free-agency sweepstakes unlike the league has seen since Artemi Panarin in 2019.

But for Rantanen to get paid this summer, he must be healthy this year. Even if he plays at less than 100% in the regular season, it could tank his stats and his payday. Hurricanes fans should watch Team Finland games hoping to see the elite goal scorer they haven't seen yet and hoping their team brings him back.

In six games with the Hurricanes, Rantanen only has one goal and one assist. He came to Carolina with 64 points in 49 games, a full-season pace of 107. But assimilating to Rod Brind'amour's system has not been easy for the winger and has tanked his scoring temporarily.

Playing for Team Finland could be the best thing to happen for Rantanen and his Hurricanes' production. Performing on a big stage could give him the confidence he needs to dominate with his new NHL squad.