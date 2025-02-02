The 4 Nations Face-Off is ten days away and teams are making their final injury replacements. Roster adjustments can only be made for injuries and can be made up until the tournament starts. Team Finland has been ravaged by injuries, especially to Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars. With him and Maple Leafs defender Jani Hakanpaa out for the tournament, Henri Jokiharju and Urho Vaakanainen have been added to the team.

Expand Tweet

Jokiharju was one of Finland's biggest snubs from the original 4 Nations Face-Off roster. He is 25 years old and already in his seventh season in the NHL. That will bring a young face for the future of Team Finland but also a veteran body who will not be stunned by the speed of the best players. With the 2026 Olympics around the corner, getting Jokiharju international experience is important,

Hakanpaa was a surprising addition to the team originally because of his injury issues. He played only 64 games last season with the Stars and missed the beginning of this season. After two games in November, he got hurt again and has not played since. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said he had a “little procedure” done in his knee in early December, per TSN.

Finland was not left with many options with two defensemen out

The 4 Nations Face-Off rosters only include NHL players, as the event is put on by the league. That hampers Finland and Sweden's ability to build deep rosters, as some of their players still play in Europe. According to Sportsnet, Finland had only 11 defensemen to pick from when making their roster. When their original seven was widdled down to five, they only had four replacements to pick from.

Jokiharkju, Vaakanainen, Nikolas Matinpalo from the Senators, and Ville Heinola of the Jets were the only four choices for Finland. The two they chose had the most NHL experience which should help them in the tournament. Heiskanen was slated to be their top defenseman so everyone will have to pull their weight for Finland to win a medal.

Finland's defensive core includes Stars' blue liner Esa Lindell and Flyers' veteran Rasmus Ristolainen. They will have the tough task of keeping the best forwards in the world away from Juuse Saros. While the Predators goalie is among the best in the world, the defensive core has taken a significant hit.

Team Finland opens up play against the Americans on Thursday, February 13 in Montreal. They are looking to defend their 2022 Olympic Gold Medal in men's hockey.